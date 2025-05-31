All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 08:52
Air defence crew. Stock photo: Air Command Centre

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that 69 drones and three air-to-surface missiles were shot down or disappeared from radar over Ukraine on the night of 30-31 May.

Source: Air Force

Details: The Russians attacked with:

- 107 attack UAVs;

- two jet attack UAVs of an unidentified type;

- two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles;

- three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles.

It is specified that 69 Russian UAVs were destroyed in the east, south, north and centre of the country: 39 were shot down by air defence assets and 30 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles were also downed, but it is not specified whether they were shot down or disappeared from radar.

The main targets of the airstrike were Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk oblasts.

There were strikes in 13 locations.

