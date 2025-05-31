Ukrainian paratroopers release footage showing capture of Russian soldiers

Russian soldiers that were captured. Screenshot: video by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Paratroopers have released a video showing how they, together with neighbouring units, captured Russian soldiers on the Kursk front.

Source: the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian soldiers are surrendering because the abuse in their units is worse than captivity.

In their units on Russian territory, they were subjected to inhumane treatment, psychological pressure and threats."

Details: The paratroopers emphasised that the POWs could be used for further exchange for Ukrainian soldiers held captive in Russia.



