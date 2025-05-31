Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video

Graduates spent the last day of school at the grave of their classmate killed by Russians in Zhytomyr Oblast. Photo: Korostyshiv City Council Lyceum No. 1 named after Hustav Olizar

Eleventh-graders spent the Last Bell ceremony (the celebration is carried out just after all the studies are finished but before the final exams) at the grave of their classmate killed by the Russians in Zhytomyr Oblast. The life of 17-year-old Roman ended in a Russian attack on 25 May during the attack on Korostyshiv. His brother and sister, 8-year-old Stanislav and 12-year-old Tamara, were killed along with him.

Source: Lyceum (specialised secondary school) No. 1 named after Hustav Olizar

Details: After the last lesson, the graduates did not take photos. Instead, they went to the cemetery to visit their friend.

They brought toys, cards and pieces of cake, as it was Tamara's birthday on 29 May.

Roman, Stanislav and Tamara were killed in a Russian attack on 25 May Photo: Korostyshiv City Council Lyceum No. 1 named after Hustav Olizar

"The Last Bell ceremony, which should have been full of joy, hugs, tears of happiness and farewell to school, turned into a day of silence, grief and deep pain," wrote teacher-organiser Yuliia Skok.

The class teacher of the 11th grade held the ceremony for the children right at the cemetery.

"No loud bells, no loud music. But with deep awe, respect, and love. This bell will ring in their hearts forever. Today, we have once again felt how the war steals not only lives but also childhood, youth, holidays, and memories that should be warm…" the post reads.

Background:

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of 24-25 May.

As a result, three children from the Martyniuk family, 8-year-old Stanislav, 12-year-old Tamara and 17-year-old Roman, were killed in Zhytomyr Oblast. Their parents survived.

