All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video

Alyona PavliukSaturday, 31 May 2025, 13:12
Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video
Graduates spent the last day of school at the grave of their classmate killed by Russians in Zhytomyr Oblast. Photo: Korostyshiv City Council Lyceum No. 1 named after Hustav Olizar

Eleventh-graders spent the Last Bell ceremony (the celebration is carried out just after all the studies are finished but before the final exams) at the grave of their classmate killed by the Russians in Zhytomyr Oblast. The life of 17-year-old Roman ended in a Russian attack on 25 May during the attack on Korostyshiv. His brother and sister, 8-year-old Stanislav and 12-year-old Tamara, were killed along with him.

Source: Lyceum (specialised secondary school) No. 1 named after Hustav Olizar

Details: After the last lesson, the graduates did not take photos. Instead, they went to the cemetery to visit their friend.

Advertisement:

They brought toys, cards and pieces of cake, as it was Tamara's birthday on 29 May.

 
Roman, Stanislav and Tamara were killed in a Russian attack on 25 May
Photo: Korostyshiv City Council Lyceum No. 1 named after Hustav Olizar

"The Last Bell ceremony, which should have been full of joy, hugs, tears of happiness and farewell to school, turned into a day of silence, grief and deep pain," wrote teacher-organiser Yuliia Skok.

The class teacher of the 11th grade held the ceremony for the children right at the cemetery.

"No loud bells, no loud music. But with deep awe, respect, and love. This bell will ring in their hearts forever. Today, we have once again felt how the war steals not only lives but also childhood, youth, holidays, and memories that should be warm…" the post reads.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

casualtiesZhytomyr OblastchildrenRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
Zelenskyy again reprimands Russia for absence of "memorandum"
All News
casualties
Russia kills Kherson resident in nighttime attack
Russian guided bomb attack kills child in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures eight people, including teenagers
RECENT NEWS
14:51
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people
14:26
Kremlin launches digital rouble to control Russians – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
13:31
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
13:26
Ukraine's national team to boycott World Esports Championships 2025 in several disciplines due to Belarus' participation
13:12
Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video
12:36
EU sees China-Russia threat as greatest challenge in world – Bloomberg
12:32
Russia intensifies offensive on Zaporizhzhia front and puts pressure on Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
11:44
Russian hackers target Greek company
11:18
Ukrainian paratroopers release footage showing capture of Russian soldiers
10:39
Lithuania does not expect significant results from Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: