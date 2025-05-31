All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia's intentions for Istanbul meeting remain vague and frivolous

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 31 May 2025, 20:22
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that as of the evening of Saturday 31 May, neither Ukraine nor its partners had clear information about what the Russians intended to propose at the talks in Istanbul.

Source: Zelenskyy in an evening address

Quote: "As of now, there is no clear information about what the Russians are going to Istanbul for. We don't have it, Türkiye doesn't have it, the United States doesn't have it, and neither do our other partners. And so far, it doesn't look very serious."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is preparing for new diplomatic steps together with its partners in Europe and the United States.

"In fact, every day we are in contact with everyone who can make diplomacy meaningful," he added.

Quote: "Of course, everyone in the world wants diplomacy to work and for there to be a real ceasefire. Everyone wants Russia to stop playing with diplomacy and end the war. Everyone wants serious peace and Russia must agree to this. This should be the agenda for the meetings. We have presented our agenda.

We hope that the American side will be decisive on the issue of sanctions to help bring about peace."

ZelenskyynegotiationsRussiaTürkiye
