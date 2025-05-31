Zelenskyy: Kursk operation keeps Russian troops from being active in Ukraine

The situation on the border between Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast and Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is marked in blue. Photo: DeepState map

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Kursk operation is keeping a significant number of Russian troops from being active on Ukrainian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy in an evening address

Quote: "Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief [Oleksandr] Syrskyi. The situation on the front remains difficult. On some fronts, we are seeing increased Russian activity.

The most tense fighting is on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kupiansk fronts.

We are continuing our Kursk operation, which is keeping a significant number of Russian troops from being active on Ukrainian territory. The war must move into Russian territory – back to where it came from."

Background: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported on the advance of Russian troops in the vicinity of the village of Oleksandriia in Sumy Oblast.

