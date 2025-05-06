Kremlin threatens Ukraine with "adequate response" over violation of Putin's "truce"

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has begun threatening Ukraine with an "adequate response" if it continues strikes during the so-called "three-day truce" unilaterally declared by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in honour of Victory Day. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Peskov stated that Putin’s "initiative" for a "truce" remains in effect and that the Kremlin leader supposedly gave the relevant order.

Advertisement:

He said Russian forces are to cease fire, but if there is no "reciprocity" and attempts to strike Russian positions or facilities continue, there will be an "adequate response" immediately.

Background:

The Kremlin reported that Putin had unilaterally declared a "truce" to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Putin’s statement regarding a "truce" from 8 to 10 May and stated that Ukraine needs not a temporary "truce" for the sake of a parade in Moscow but a full and immediate cessation of hostilities for at least 30 days.

US President Donald Trump said that Putin’s proposal for a so-called "three-day truce" is "a lot" compared to what was offered previously.

