Kremlin threatens Ukraine with "adequate response" over violation of Putin's "truce"
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has begun threatening Ukraine with an "adequate response" if it continues strikes during the so-called "three-day truce" unilaterally declared by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in honour of Victory Day. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti
Details: Peskov stated that Putin’s "initiative" for a "truce" remains in effect and that the Kremlin leader supposedly gave the relevant order.
He said Russian forces are to cease fire, but if there is no "reciprocity" and attempts to strike Russian positions or facilities continue, there will be an "adequate response" immediately.
Background:
- The Kremlin reported that Putin had unilaterally declared a "truce" to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Putin’s statement regarding a "truce" from 8 to 10 May and stated that Ukraine needs not a temporary "truce" for the sake of a parade in Moscow but a full and immediate cessation of hostilities for at least 30 days.
- US President Donald Trump said that Putin’s proposal for a so-called "three-day truce" is "a lot" compared to what was offered previously.
