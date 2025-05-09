New German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine

Johann Wadephul, the new German Foreign Minister, has arrived in Ukraine for his first visit on 9 May.

Source: European Pravda; Tagesschau, a German television news service

Details: Wadepful arrived in Lviv, where an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers will take place on 9 May. He posted a short video on his X feed on the evening of 8 May confirming his arrival in Ukraine.

The minister assured journalists in his comments that Germany would continue to be among the countries with the highest level of support for Ukraine and would "clearly show this in the coming days".

The German foreign minister noted that he intends to inquire about Ukraine's current needs.

"We will do what is necessary and we will continue to do what is necessary, and we will do it as long as it takes, until Russia realises that this war has to end, that they have to come to the negotiating table and that they must now quickly and consistently respect the ceasefire," Wadepful said.

Background: The new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, also said that he plans to visit Ukraine in the near future.

