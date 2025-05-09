UK allocates additional €29 million for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

The United Kingdom is allocating an additional £25 million (about €29 million) for humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

Source: press service for the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK allocates about £25 million to support humanitarian organisations operating in Ukraine.

Of this amount, £10 million will be provided to the HAVEN humanitarian project association aimed at helping civilians in frontline areas.

A further £9.4 million will be allocated to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Part of the funding will be used to upgrade rehabilitation centres, including those for veterans.

Background:

Sweden announced around €2 million in funding by 8 March to support opportunities for women in Ukraine, followed by an additional US$137 million for recovery and development efforts.

In March, Finland pledged €16 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, to be delivered via the United Nations and the Red Cross.

