UK allocates additional €29 million for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Mariya YemetsFriday, 9 May 2025, 13:11
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom is allocating an additional £25 million (about €29 million) for humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

Source: press service for the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK allocates about £25 million to support humanitarian organisations operating in Ukraine.

Of this amount, £10 million will be provided to the HAVEN humanitarian project association aimed at helping civilians in frontline areas.

A further £9.4 million will be allocated to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Part of the funding will be used to upgrade rehabilitation centres, including those for veterans.

Background: 

  • Sweden announced around €2 million in funding by 8 March to support opportunities for women in Ukraine, followed by an additional US$137 million for recovery and development efforts.
  • In March, Finland pledged €16 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, to be delivered via the United Nations and the Red Cross.

UKaid for Ukraine
