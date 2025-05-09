All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron confirms meeting of "coalition of the willing" to take place on 10 May

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 9 May 2025, 19:03

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that a meeting of "the coalition of the willing" will take place in a hybrid format in Kyiv on 10 May.

Source: Macron during a press conference in the French city of Nancy alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on 9 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron confirmed that the meeting of "the coalition of the willing" leaders will indeed take place in Kyiv on Saturday, though some leaders will participate online, The Guardian reports.

Advertisement:

The French president declined to specify in which format he himself would join the meeting.

"I will go there [to Ukraine – ed.] at the appropriate time. For a number of entirely understandable reasons, such visits are rarely announced in advance," Macron was quoted as saying by French broadcaster BFMTV.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Earlier on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing", although the format of the event remained unclear from his statement.
  • Notably, Kyiv issued a warning about traffic restrictions on 10 May due to the arrival of foreign delegations and the holding of "solemn and commemorative events".
  • "The coalition of the willing", led by France and the UK, said it is working on a plan to deploy a mission to Ukraine to help guarantee a future ceasefire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronUkrainewar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy signs decree imposing sanctions on Russians and companies from Iran, China and Uzbekistan
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats
Orbán's government claims Ukraine supports Hungarian opposition after spy network exposed
US and Europe preparing proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Reuters says
Ukrainian intelligence reveals footage of uncrewed surface vessels deployed in Black Sea operations – photos
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
All News
Macron
Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire
Macron: Pressure on Russia will increase in coming days to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine
Macron after meeting Zelenskyy: Now it's up to Putin to prove he wants peace – video
RECENT NEWS
20:33
Hungarian journalist: Orbán's intelligence services spied on Ukraine years ago
20:20
Polish PM says presence of European leaders at Victory Day parade in Moscow is shameful
20:02
One civilian killed and another injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast
20:01
Zelenskyy signs decree imposing sanctions on Russians and companies from Iran, China and Uzbekistan
19:57
EXPLAINERHow Ukraine has changed Europe and what it means for the future
19:53
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats
19:40
Orbán's government claims Ukraine supports Hungarian opposition after spy network exposed
19:35
Ukraine and Netherlands sign memorandum on protecting critical infrastructure
19:31
Finnish president and Norwegian PM express cautious optimism about achieving ceasefire in Ukraine
19:20
US and Europe preparing proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Reuters says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: