Macron confirms meeting of "coalition of the willing" to take place on 10 May

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that a meeting of "the coalition of the willing" will take place in a hybrid format in Kyiv on 10 May.

Source: Macron during a press conference in the French city of Nancy alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on 9 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron confirmed that the meeting of "the coalition of the willing" leaders will indeed take place in Kyiv on Saturday, though some leaders will participate online, The Guardian reports.

The French president declined to specify in which format he himself would join the meeting.

"I will go there [to Ukraine – ed.] at the appropriate time. For a number of entirely understandable reasons, such visits are rarely announced in advance," Macron was quoted as saying by French broadcaster BFMTV.

Background:

Earlier on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing", although the format of the event remained unclear from his statement.

Notably, Kyiv issued a warning about traffic restrictions on 10 May due to the arrival of foreign delegations and the holding of "solemn and commemorative events".

"The coalition of the willing", led by France and the UK, said it is working on a plan to deploy a mission to Ukraine to help guarantee a future ceasefire.

