The Hungarian authorities have asserted that Ukraine’s statement about uncovering a Hungarian intelligence network on its territory indicates cooperation between Kyiv and the Hungarian opposition party Tisza.

Source: a statement by Hungarian government on 9 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán’s administration says that the statement about Hungarian intelligence operations in Ukraine is "a clear sign of increasing coordination between Ukrainian special services and the Hungarian opposition party Tisza".

Quote: "The Hungarian government considers this position deeply troubling. In the country’s modern history, there has been no precedent where a domestic political actor has worked in tandem with the intelligence services of a neighbouring state."

Details: They also cited as evidence of coordination between Ukraine and Tisza Party the fact that Kyiv’s claims about uncovering Hungarian spies were promoted by the opposition and "quickly escalated into a full-fledged international discreditation campaign."

The Hungarian government further stated that its refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine "has made the country a target, especially ahead of decisions regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to the EU".

"In this context, the rapprochement between the Hungarian opposition party and Ukrainian security services is not only alarming but destabilising," the Hungarian government warned.

Background:

On Friday, Ukraine’s Security Service announced it had uncovered a Hungarian military intelligence network engaged in espionage in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine’s west. The network was reportedly assessing the mood of local residents and gauging their reaction to the possible presence of Hungarian peacekeepers in the oblast.

Initially, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Budapest had not received any official notification from Kyiv about the uncovered Hungarian spy network, and referred to the reports as "anti-Hungarian propaganda".

However, a few hours later, Budapest announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.

