NATO secretary general: Ceasefire would let Russia stockpile weapons, increasing risks for Alliance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, responding to a question at Chatham House in London on 9 June, has confirmed that a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine would give Russia the opportunity to build up its stockpiles of weapons, which increases the risks for NATO member states.

Source: Rutte at Chatham House, reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte agreed that Russia will begin stockpiling weapons after it announces a ceasefire, increasing risks for NATO.

"This is a statement of fact, I think," Rutte said in response to the question of whether it is fair to say that once a lasting ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, "the clock starts ticking and the risks to NATO start increasing".

"Even whilst the war against Ukraine is continuing, they [the Russians] are still able to slightly increase stockpiles," he added.

"To your question, I mean that's a statement of fact," Rutte repeated.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, Rutte also stated that Russia could attack Alliance member states within the next five years.

The German Federal Intelligence Service believes that Russia sees itself in a systemic conflict with the West and is preparing for a major war with NATO.

