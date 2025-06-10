All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO secretary general: Promise to accept Ukraine into Alliance still stands even if not mentioned in communiqué

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 01:26
NATO secretary general: Promise to accept Ukraine into Alliance still stands even if not mentioned in communiqué
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed that the political commitment by NATO member state leaders to accept Ukraine into the Alliance in the future remains in force, even if this position is not mentioned in the final communiqué following the summit scheduled for 24-25 June in The Hague.

Source: Rutte at Chatham House, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Rutte stressed that the irreversibility of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course has been confirmed at the highest level and this position will remain unchanged despite the possible absence of a corresponding reference in the official communiqué.

Advertisement:

"This irreversible path of Ukraine into NATO is there and it is my assumption that it is still there after the summit ," he said.

Rutte also emphasised that the topic of Ukraine will most likely be mentioned in the document, although the wording may change depending on the consensus among member states.

"Whether it is again in the communiqué or not, I think that's not relevant," he added, noting that the Alliance is not obliged to repeat already adopted decisions at every summit.

Rutte reiterated that there is currently no unified position among the member states on whether the time has come to accept Ukraine into the Alliance.

Background:

  • At the Bucharest summit in 2008, NATO leaders first declared that Ukraine would become a member of the Alliance in the future. Since then, the question of Ukraine's membership has remained open.
  • At the end of May, media reported that due to US President Donald Trump, who openly stated the possibility of blocking Ukraine's movement towards NATO, the final communiqué of the NATO summit might be significantly shortened and Russia and Ukraine might not be mentioned.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOUkraine
Advertisement:
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
All News
NATO
NATO secretary general: Ceasefire would let Russia stockpile weapons, increasing risks for Alliance
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
NATO jets scramble three times to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
RECENT NEWS
12:59
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June
12:49
Ukraine mobilises 27,000 people monthly, Russia 40,000–50,000, says Zelenskyy
12:28
Ukrainian Air Force release footage showing drones, downed in Odesa Oblast, fall into sea
12:23
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
12:10
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
11:58
Kyiv attacked by Russian drones carrying shrapnel
11:52
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
11:25
Russia to help North Korea establish production of Shahed drones – Ukraine's intelligence chief
11:14
Russia bombards Donetsk Oblast 27 times in 24 hours, killing three and injuring eight people – photos
10:57
Large fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast as Russian attack ignites industrial facility – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: