Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 June 2025, 07:54
Russia loses 960 soldiers and 2 aircraft over past day
Ukrainian soldiers operating a tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 960 soldiers, two fixed-wing aircraft and 48 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 998,080 (+960) military personnel;
  • 10,919 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,768 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,982 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,412 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,183 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 40,057 (+239) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,330 (+15) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 51,455 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,912 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Background: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other defence forces units, carried out a strike on the Savasleyka airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 8-9 June. Early reports indicated that two pieces of Russian aircraft had been damaged (likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34 jets).

