Russia has lost 960 soldiers, two fixed-wing aircraft and 48 artillery systems over the past day.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 998,080 (+960) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,919 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 22,768 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,982 (+48) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,412 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,183 (+0) air defence systems;

416 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;

fixed-wing aircraft; 337 (+0) helicopters;

40,057 (+239) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,330 (+15) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

51,455 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,912 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Background: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other defence forces units, carried out a strike on the Savasleyka airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 8-9 June. Early reports indicated that two pieces of Russian aircraft had been damaged (likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34 jets).

