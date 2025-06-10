Ukraine's foreign minister urges partners not to delay sanctions against Russia after latest strikes

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for an immediate increase in pressure on Russia through new sanctions following a Russian attack on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha said that on the night of 9-10 June, Kyiv and Odesa experienced what had been possibly the largest aerial attack since the beginning of the full-scale war, involving hundreds of UAVs and ballistic missiles.

Quote: "Russians struck a maternity ward and ordinary residential buildings, killing and injuring civilians. Russia rejects any meaningful peace efforts and must face new, devastating sanctions. Already now. There is no more time to wait."

Details: Sybiha stated that priority areas for this include Russian banks, lowering the G7-imposed gas price cap and secondary sanctions against those helping Russia circumvent restrictions.

Quote: "These sanctions are not just intended to support Ukraine. They are essential to our partners. Such economic restrictions defund Russia's war machine, which is directed not only at us but also at them. Equally important are steps to strengthen Ukraine, especially additional supplies of air defence capabilities."

Background:

In recent days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump, as the "leader of the free world", must introduce sanctions against Russia, which launched the war of aggression.

Senators Richard Blumenthal (Democrat) and Lindsey Graham (Republican), along with 80 co-authors, introduced a bill that would impose additional economic sanctions on Russia for refusing to agree to a ceasefire, including a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil. The bill has support in the House of Representatives as well.

However, according to media reports, Trump wants to weaken the sanctions bill.

Publicly, Trump says he will impose new sanctions on Russia if necessary.

