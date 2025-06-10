All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's foreign minister urges partners not to delay sanctions against Russia after latest strikes

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:18
Ukraine's foreign minister urges partners not to delay sanctions against Russia after latest strikes
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for an immediate increase in pressure on Russia through new sanctions following a Russian attack on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha said that on the night of 9-10 June, Kyiv and Odesa experienced what had been possibly the largest aerial attack since the beginning of the full-scale war, involving hundreds of UAVs and ballistic missiles.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russians struck a maternity ward and ordinary residential buildings, killing and injuring civilians. Russia rejects any meaningful peace efforts and must face new, devastating sanctions. Already now. There is no more time to wait."

Details: Sybiha stated that priority areas for this include Russian banks, lowering the G7-imposed gas price cap and secondary sanctions against those helping Russia circumvent restrictions.

Quote: "These sanctions are not just intended to support Ukraine. They are essential to our partners. Such economic restrictions defund Russia's war machine, which is directed not only at us but also at them. Equally important are steps to strengthen Ukraine, especially additional supplies of air defence capabilities." 

Background:

  • In recent days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump, as the "leader of the free world", must introduce sanctions against Russia, which launched the war of aggression.
  • Senators Richard Blumenthal (Democrat) and Lindsey Graham (Republican), along with 80 co-authors, introduced a bill that would impose additional economic sanctions on Russia for refusing to agree to a ceasefire, including a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil. The bill has support in the House of Representatives as well.
  • However, according to media reports, Trump wants to weaken the sanctions bill.
  • Publicly, Trump says he will impose new sanctions on Russia if necessary.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Foreign Affairs Ministrysanctions
Advertisement:
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticises Poland for establishing memorial day on Volyn tragedy
Top Ukrainian official responds to Putin's remarks on political culture, accuses Moscow of hypocrisy
RECENT NEWS
12:59
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June
12:49
Ukraine mobilises 27,000 people monthly, Russia 40,000–50,000, says Zelenskyy
12:28
Ukrainian Air Force release footage showing drones, downed in Odesa Oblast, fall into sea
12:23
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
12:10
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
11:58
Kyiv attacked by Russian drones carrying shrapnel
11:52
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
11:25
Russia to help North Korea establish production of Shahed drones – Ukraine's intelligence chief
11:14
Russia bombards Donetsk Oblast 27 times in 24 hours, killing three and injuring eight people – photos
10:57
Large fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast as Russian attack ignites industrial facility – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: