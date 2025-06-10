All Sections
Russians burned "Glory to Russia" into body of freed Ukrainian POW: intelligence confirms photo is real

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 June 2025, 15:14
Andrii Yusov. Photo: Getty Images

A photograph showing the body of a Ukrainian soldier with a torture mark reading "Glory to Russia" burned into his skin is confirmed genuine, says Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU). The photo depicts a defender who was brought back to Ukraine during one of the previous prisoner exchanges. 

Source: Yusov during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Unfortunately, the photo is real. The story is that he is not from this exchange, but from one of the previous ones. During a medical examination at a rehabilitation centre for soldiers, a doctor, overwhelmed by what he saw, took the photo and posted it online. This is evidence of what our defenders go through in captivity. The photo speaks for itself. And it is imperative that not only Ukrainians see it – they know well who the Russians are – but the entire world must see it."

Details: Yusov also emphasised that 90% of interviewed released prisoners report violations of detention conditions by Russia, ranging from lack of medical care to torture. The spokesman said that Ukraine is documenting each case and identifying all those involved in these crimes. All such information is being shared with international organisations.

Quote: "This is visually very clear – there is a stark difference in the condition in which the Russian POWs return to Russia and the condition in which Ukrainian defenders come back. Violations of detention conditions, breaches of essential standards for food and medical support – this is widespread in Russian captivity. And this is precisely what the International Committee of the Red Cross and the entire international community must address and act upon." 

Background: On 9 June, Clash Report released a photo showing the body of a freed Ukrainian soldier covered in numerous scars. The Russians also burned the inscription "Glory to Russia" into his body.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

