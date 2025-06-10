The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency

A Russian missile strike hit Odesa Film Studio on the night of 9-10 June, destroying part of its production facilities, particularly sets for the Dovzhenko film project.

Source: Ukrainian State Film Agency; Odesa Film Studio

Quote from the Ukrainian State Film Agency: "Russia's large-scale missile barrage on the night of 9-10 June damaged the territory of Odesa Film Studio, one of Europe's oldest film studios with over 106 years of history and a vital part of Ukraine's cultural heritage."

Details: The attack is reported to have destroyed production facilities, particularly film sets and prop vehicles for the Dovzhenko film.

Despite the ongoing attack, security staff contained the fire in time, saving unique exhibits, including costumes, props and artefacts tied to the studio’s century-long history. No staff members were injured.

Quote from the Ukrainian State Film Agency: "These losses are not merely material but represent a deliberate attempt by the enemy to erase memory and destroy cultural codes that have been formed over centuries.

Russia once again demonstrates that its war is directed not only against the Ukrainian people but also against Ukraine’s culture, heritage and future."

More details: In addition to the film studio, the attack damaged a maternity hospital, an ambulance station and residential buildings. One Odesa Film Studio employee lost their home.

Background:

On the night of 9-10 June, a Russian strike hit a residential building in Odesa, killing two people and injuring nine others.

The same attack damaged Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – by shockwave.

