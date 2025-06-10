All Sections
Russian missile strike destroys part of Odesa Film Studio, damaging Dovzhenko film sets – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 June 2025, 16:03
Russian missile strike destroys part of Odesa Film Studio, damaging Dovzhenko film sets – photos
Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency

A Russian missile strike hit Odesa Film Studio on the night of 9-10 June, destroying part of its production facilities, particularly sets for the Dovzhenko film project.

Source: Ukrainian State Film Agency; Odesa Film Studio

Quote from the Ukrainian State Film Agency: "Russia's large-scale missile barrage on the night of 9-10 June damaged the territory of Odesa Film Studio, one of Europe's oldest film studios with over 106 years of history and a vital part of Ukraine's cultural heritage."

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency

Details: The attack is reported to have destroyed production facilities, particularly film sets and prop vehicles for the Dovzhenko film.

Despite the ongoing attack, security staff contained the fire in time, saving unique exhibits, including costumes, props and artefacts tied to the studio’s century-long history. No staff members were injured.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency

Quote from the Ukrainian State Film Agency: "These losses are not merely material but represent a deliberate attempt by the enemy to erase memory and destroy cultural codes that have been formed over centuries.

Russia once again demonstrates that its war is directed not only against the Ukrainian people but also against Ukraine’s culture, heritage and future."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency

More details: In addition to the film studio, the attack damaged a maternity hospital, an ambulance station and residential buildings. One Odesa Film Studio employee lost their home.

