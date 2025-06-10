Ukraine orders mandatory evacuation in 7 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast amid intensified Russian attacks

Local authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation from seven settlements in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, due to intensified Russian attacks.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In connection with the intensified enemy attacks on the Kupiansk district, we have decided to evacuate the population from seven settlements of the Shevchenkove hromada. These are the villages of Baranivka, Berezivka, Novomykolaivka, Spodobivka, Starovirivka, Duvanka and Fedorivka." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Syniehubov added that over the past two months, two people had been killed and five injured, including a 16-year-old boy, as a result of Russian attacks on the hromada with guided aerial bombs, multiple-launch rocket systems and drones. A total of 87 houses and 27 apartment blocks were damaged.

Overall, 181 children are to be evacuated to safe places.

