Romania's new president to visit Odesa on 11 June

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 11 June 2025, 12:50
Nicușor Dan. Photo: Dan on Facebook

Romanian President Nicușor Dan will visit Odesa on 11 June to attend the fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit organised by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: a statement on the Romanian president’s official website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement outlines that during the summit, Dan will reaffirm Romania’s commitment to continued support for Ukraine at all levels and its involvement in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, particularly through recovery initiatives.

He will also highlight the importance of maintaining unity and a coordinated approach across the region represented at the summit, in order to protect the European continent’s security as a whole.

Particular attention will be paid to the Black Sea, especially in the context of safeguarding trade routes.

While in Odesa, Dan will also take part in the first-ever high-level trilateral meeting between Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. Together with his counterparts, he will discuss key infrastructure cooperation projects – primarily in the energy sector – as well as EU accession processes and security cooperation.

Background:

  • President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will also attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, marking his first visit to Ukraine.
  • Dan officially took office on 26 May and made his first foreign visit to Vilnius for the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Northern European countries.

