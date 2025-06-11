Romania's new president to visit Odesa on 11 June

Romanian President Nicușor Dan will visit Odesa on 11 June to attend the fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit organised by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: a statement on the Romanian president’s official website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement outlines that during the summit, Dan will reaffirm Romania’s commitment to continued support for Ukraine at all levels and its involvement in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, particularly through recovery initiatives.

He will also highlight the importance of maintaining unity and a coordinated approach across the region represented at the summit, in order to protect the European continent’s security as a whole.

Particular attention will be paid to the Black Sea, especially in the context of safeguarding trade routes.

While in Odesa, Dan will also take part in the first-ever high-level trilateral meeting between Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. Together with his counterparts, he will discuss key infrastructure cooperation projects – primarily in the energy sector – as well as EU accession processes and security cooperation.

Background:

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will also attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, marking his first visit to Ukraine.

Dan officially took office on 26 May and made his first foreign visit to Vilnius for the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Northern European countries.

