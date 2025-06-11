All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 June 2025, 11:44
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Stock photo: Getty Images

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić is heading to Ukraine on Wednesday 11 June for a one-day visit.

Source: press service for the Serbian president, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This marks Vučić’s first visit to Ukraine. The Serbian president is set to take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

Advertisement:

Unlike previous official trips, Vučić’s visit was not announced in advance and the Serbian public only became aware of it after his departure.

It is worth noting that Vučić, together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, were the only European leaders to attend Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on 9 May. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Vučić had previously insisted that Serbia’s European path would not be jeopardised by his visit to Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SerbiaUkraine
Advertisement:
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
Russian drones attack Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring 57, including 8 children – video, photos
Firefighting operation ongoing in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack – video, photos
Journalists identify Russian soldiers who received medical treatment in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
All News
Serbia
Russia accuses Serbia of violating neutrality by supplying ammunition to Ukraine
EU chief diplomat in Belgrade urges Serbia to make "strategic choice" between West and East
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
RECENT NEWS
11:44
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
11:33
Russian drone kills woman in Donetsk Oblast – photos
11:09
Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine
10:52
Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos
10:50
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation
10:38
Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast
09:42
Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone
09:35
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
08:42
Russian attack destroys building and agricultural equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
08:20
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day, half of them on Pokrovsk and two other fronts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: