Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić is heading to Ukraine on Wednesday 11 June for a one-day visit.

Source: press service for the Serbian president, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This marks Vučić’s first visit to Ukraine. The Serbian president is set to take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

Unlike previous official trips, Vučić’s visit was not announced in advance and the Serbian public only became aware of it after his departure.

It is worth noting that Vučić, together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, were the only European leaders to attend Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on 9 May. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Vučić had previously insisted that Serbia’s European path would not be jeopardised by his visit to Moscow.

