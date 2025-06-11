All Sections
Ukrainian General Staff confirms drone strikes on gunpowder plant and warehouses in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 June 2025, 17:53
Fire. Photo: General Staff 

Units of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other units of the defence forces, struck several important military facilities in Russia on the night of 10-11 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The General Staff reported that the special operation was carried out to degrade Russia’s capacity to produce explosives and use ammunition.

It reported that the Tambov Gunpowder Plant had been struck, which caused a fire on its premises. This is one of Russia’s key military-industrial facilities involved in the war against Ukraine. The plant produces gunpowder for various types of small arms, artillery and rocket systems, as well as colloxylin, used in the creation of various explosives.

In addition, explosions were recorded near an ammunition depot of Russia’s 106th Airborne Division in Kursk Oblast, and at a warehouse located at the Buturlinovka airbase in Voronezh Oblast.

The results of the strikes are still being established.

Quote: "The defence forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine."

Background: Ukrainian drones attacked the Tambov Gunpowder Plant in the city of Kotovsk in Russia’s Tambov Oblast on the night of 10-11 June, with locals reporting multiple explosions.

