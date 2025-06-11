Gunpowder plant in Russia's Tambov Oblast attacked by drones – video

Ukrainian drones have attacked the Tambov Gunpowder Plant in the city of Kotovsk in Russia’s Tambov Oblast on the night of 10-11 June, with locals reporting multiple explosions.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: Residents of Kotovsk reported hearing at least 15 explosions in the sky as air-raid sirens blared throughout the city.

Advertisement:

Дрони атакували Тамбовський пороховий завод у Росіїhttps://t.co/0NQocMJYOw pic.twitter.com/CvbUa4SeEi — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 11, 2025

On the morning of 11 June, Yevgeny Pervyshov, acting Governor of Tambov Oblast, confirmed that Kotovsk had been targeted by UAVs.

Pervyshov claimed that "a fire had broken out after one of the downed drones crashed", but it was extinguished by firefighters. No casualties were reported.

Russia’s Defence Ministry asserted that its air defence units had intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones overnight, including five over Tambov Oblast.

For reference: The Tambov Gunpowder Plant is one of the largest Russian facilities specialising in the production of ammunition and gunpowder for small arms, artillery, grenade launchers, mortars and tank shells. It also produces components for explosives, including nitrocellulose and colloxylin. The plant has been under sanctions since March 2023.

Background: The facility has been targeted by Ukrainian drones before – in January 2025, July 2024 and November 2023.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!