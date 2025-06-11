All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Gunpowder plant in Russia's Tambov Oblast attacked by drones – video

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 05:48
Gunpowder plant in Russia's Tambov Oblast attacked by drones – video
An explosion. Screenshot: video from Russian Telegram channels

Ukrainian drones have attacked the Tambov Gunpowder Plant in the city of Kotovsk in Russia’s Tambov Oblast on the night of 10-11 June, with locals reporting multiple explosions.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: Residents of Kotovsk reported hearing at least 15 explosions in the sky as air-raid sirens blared throughout the city.

Advertisement:

On the morning of 11 June, Yevgeny Pervyshov, acting Governor of Tambov Oblast, confirmed that Kotovsk had been targeted by UAVs.

Pervyshov claimed that "a fire had broken out after one of the downed drones crashed", but it was extinguished by firefighters. No casualties were reported.

Russia’s Defence Ministry asserted that its air defence units had intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones overnight, including five over Tambov Oblast.

For reference: The Tambov Gunpowder Plant is one of the largest Russian facilities specialising in the production of ammunition and gunpowder for small arms, artillery, grenade launchers, mortars and tank shells. It also produces components for explosives, including nitrocellulose and colloxylin. The plant has been under sanctions since March 2023.

Background: The facility has been targeted by Ukrainian drones before – in January 2025, July 2024 and November 2023.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadronesexplosion
Advertisement:
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
Russian drones attack Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring 57, including 8 children – video, photos
Firefighting operation ongoing in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack – video, photos
Journalists identify Russian soldiers who received medical treatment in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions on Russian legal entities and citizens
Record losses: Russian coal industry stares into the abyss
EU unveils 18th sanctions package against Russia
RECENT NEWS
11:44
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
11:33
Russian drone kills woman in Donetsk Oblast – photos
11:09
Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine
10:52
Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos
10:50
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation
10:38
Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast
09:42
Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone
09:35
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
08:42
Russian attack destroys building and agricultural equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
08:20
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day, half of them on Pokrovsk and two other fronts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: