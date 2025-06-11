All Sections
Participants of Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit support Kyiv's path to NATO

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 20:54
Participants of Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit support Kyiv's path to NATO
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Participants of the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit, held in Odesa on Wednesday 11 June, have confirmed their support for the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Kyiv and other countries in the region.

Source: the summit declaration released by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The leaders of Ukraine and Southeast European states agreed that "NATO membership remains the best cost-effective security option for Ukraine".

"We reaffirmed our support to the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of partners of the region. We support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership," the declaration reads.

The summit participants also stated that neither Russia nor any other non-NATO state "has the right to veto the Alliance’s enlargement".

"In the same vein, we fully support Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements and decide its own future, free from outside interference," they added.

Background: The fourth Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa has been attended in person by the leaders of Greece, Croatia and Montenegro, as well as President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, marking his first visit to Ukraine.

