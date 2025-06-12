All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Presidents of Ukraine, Romania and Moldova hold first meeting in trilateral format

Mariya YemetsThursday, 12 June 2025, 07:41
Presidents of Ukraine, Romania and Moldova hold first meeting in trilateral format
The meeting of three presidents. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Romanian President Nicușor Dan have held their first trilateral meeting.

Source: press service for the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy, Dan and Sandu held a separate meeting on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which took place on 11 June in Odesa.

Advertisement:

The main topics of discussion were regional security, countering hybrid threats and cyber security, energy security, cross-border cooperation, logistics connectivity, military and technical cooperation and European integration.

Reports say there was considerable discussion about supporting Moldova, whose situation is seen as key to regional stability.

The strengthening of sanctions against Russia and coordinated efforts to compel the Kremlin to agree to a just peace were also discussed.

Quote from the press service: "The parties also addressed support for the shared European Union membership aspirations of Ukraine and Moldova. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and Moldova are moving forward together on this path, and no one should be allowed to divide the countries in the negotiation process."

More details: In addition, they discussed infrastructure projects, including the construction of a motorway connecting Ukraine, Moldova and Romania, as well as the development of the region's railway infrastructure.

Ukraine proposed appointing coordinators at the level of foreign ministers for permanent interactions in this format.

Dan’s arrival at the summit in Odesa is one of his first foreign visits, following his inaugural trip to Chișinău. Romania is known as one of the strongest supporters of Moldova’s accession to the European Union.

Background: Moldova may overtake Ukraine in the process of joining the EU and start negotiations separately due to Hungary's blocking of such steps for Ukraine. However, the EU still hopes to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the coming weeks while preparing a plan B. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineRomaniaMoldova
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
Ukraine
Zelenskyy considers Serbian president's visit important, as he witnessed war firsthand
Pentagon chief confronts barrage of tough questions in Senate committee, including ones about Ukraine – The Hill
Participants of Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit support Kyiv's path to NATO
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: