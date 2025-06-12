Presidents of Ukraine, Romania and Moldova hold first meeting in trilateral format

The meeting of three presidents. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Romanian President Nicușor Dan have held their first trilateral meeting.

Source: press service for the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy, Dan and Sandu held a separate meeting on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which took place on 11 June in Odesa.

The main topics of discussion were regional security, countering hybrid threats and cyber security, energy security, cross-border cooperation, logistics connectivity, military and technical cooperation and European integration.

Reports say there was considerable discussion about supporting Moldova, whose situation is seen as key to regional stability.

The strengthening of sanctions against Russia and coordinated efforts to compel the Kremlin to agree to a just peace were also discussed.

Quote from the press service: "The parties also addressed support for the shared European Union membership aspirations of Ukraine and Moldova. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and Moldova are moving forward together on this path, and no one should be allowed to divide the countries in the negotiation process."

More details: In addition, they discussed infrastructure projects, including the construction of a motorway connecting Ukraine, Moldova and Romania, as well as the development of the region's railway infrastructure.

Ukraine proposed appointing coordinators at the level of foreign ministers for permanent interactions in this format.

Dan’s arrival at the summit in Odesa is one of his first foreign visits, following his inaugural trip to Chișinău. Romania is known as one of the strongest supporters of Moldova’s accession to the European Union.

Background: Moldova may overtake Ukraine in the process of joining the EU and start negotiations separately due to Hungary's blocking of such steps for Ukraine. However, the EU still hopes to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the coming weeks while preparing a plan B.



