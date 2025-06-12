Russians attack Zaporizhia Oblast almost 500 times, injuring two people

Russian troops have conducted 498 strikes on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, injuring two people in the village of Malokaterynivka.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians conducted nine airstrikes on the settlements of Veselianka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Obratne, Novoandriivka, Olhivsk and Bilohiria.

Advertisement:

A total of 295 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked the settlements of Malokaterynivka, Novoiakovlivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Seven attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems targeted the settlements of Yurkivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

A total of 187 artillery strikes were recorded in the settlements of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said there had been 17 reports of damage to houses, apartments and cars.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!