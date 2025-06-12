All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 June 2025, 09:49
Ukrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Units from Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other defence forces units, have hit an important facility of the Russian defence industrial base – the Rezonit technology park in Moscow Oblast – on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote from the General Staff: "Explosions were recorded on the territory of the Rezonit technology park, located in Zubovo in Moscow Oblast. This is a plant for the mass production and assembly of printed circuit boards and electronics manufacturing. Its products are widely used in the production of high-tech weapons and equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff reported that information about the extent of the fire damage is still being gathered.

"The defence forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff concluded.

Update: Earlier, Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that their air defences had allegedly shot down 52 "Ukrainian drones" over three Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea at night. 

In particular, 41 drones were downed in Belgorod Oblast, six in Bryansk Oblast, three in Moscow Oblast and two in Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiadronesGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
Fifteen people, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv – photos, video
Serbian president boasts of not signing Odesa summit declaration, saying he "did not betray" Russia
All News
Russia
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
Russia has lost over one million soldiers since February 2022
RECENT NEWS
10:13
Russia used Grad rocket artillery in deadly Sumy attack on 3 June
10:13
Russian 7 June strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to four – photos
09:49
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
09:44
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
09:38
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
09:07
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins silver medal at Diamond League stage
09:03
Russia attacks Ukraine with 63 drones overnight: 7 locations hit and fallen debris recorded
08:57
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:45
Pentagon chief confronts barrage of tough questions in Senate committee, including ones about Ukraine – The Hill
08:32
UpdatedRussians attack Odesa Oblast, destroying warehouses, combine harvesters and lorry – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: