Ukrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Units from Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other defence forces units, have hit an important facility of the Russian defence industrial base – the Rezonit technology park in Moscow Oblast – on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote from the General Staff: "Explosions were recorded on the territory of the Rezonit technology park, located in Zubovo in Moscow Oblast. This is a plant for the mass production and assembly of printed circuit boards and electronics manufacturing. Its products are widely used in the production of high-tech weapons and equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff reported that information about the extent of the fire damage is still being gathered.

"The defence forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff concluded.

Update: Earlier, Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that their air defences had allegedly shot down 52 "Ukrainian drones" over three Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea at night.

In particular, 41 drones were downed in Belgorod Oblast, six in Bryansk Oblast, three in Moscow Oblast and two in Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!