Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity

Dmytro Shapovalov, a Ukrainian soldier from Vinnytsia Oblast who returned from Russian captivity on 26 April 2023, has died.

Source: Yuliia Pavliuk, Head of the Central Regional Centre of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War; Olena Shapovalova, Dmytro’s wife

Details: Pavliuk announced the tragic news on Instagram, stating, "The heart of the young hero, released from captivity, Dmytro Shapovalov, has stopped. Sincere condolences to his family.".

A farewell ceremony for the Ukrainian defender will take place on 13 June in the village of Yosypivka in the Koziatyn district of Vinnytsia Oblast.

Dmytro Shapovalov (far right). Photo: Yuliia Pavliuk

The Coordination Headquarters shared a video from the 26 April exchange, which showed Dmytro eating an apple for the first time after his year in captivity.

"I dreamed of it for a year," he said.

Background:

On 26 April 2023, 42 Ukrainian service members and two civilians were released from Russian captivity. The group consisted of 19 Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel, 11 border guards, 7 navy representatives, 2 National Guard members and 3 Territorial Defence Forces soldiers.

On 10 June 2025, a group of wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian defenders, whose exchange was agreed upon in Istanbul, returned home. One of the freed soldiers celebrated their birthday that day.

On 9 June 2025, the first group of prisoners of war under the age of 25 was also repatriated.

