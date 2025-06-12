All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity

Olena BarsukovaThursday, 12 June 2025, 13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
Dmytro Shapovalov after being swapped. Photo: Yuliia Pavliuk

Dmytro Shapovalov, a Ukrainian soldier from Vinnytsia Oblast who returned from Russian captivity on 26 April 2023, has died.

Source: Yuliia Pavliuk, Head of the Central Regional Centre of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War; Olena Shapovalova, Dmytro’s wife

Details: Pavliuk announced the tragic news on Instagram, stating, "The heart of the young hero, released from captivity, Dmytro Shapovalov, has stopped. Sincere condolences to his family.".

Advertisement:

A farewell ceremony for the Ukrainian defender will take place on 13 June in the village of Yosypivka in the Koziatyn district of Vinnytsia Oblast.

 
Dmytro Shapovalov (far right). 
Photo: Yuliia Pavliuk

The Coordination Headquarters shared a video from the 26 April exchange, which showed Dmytro eating an apple for the first time after his year in captivity.

"I dreamed of it for a year," he said.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Юлія Павлюк (@pavliuk.yuliia)

Background: 

  • On 26 April 2023, 42 Ukrainian service members and two civilians were released from Russian captivity. The group consisted of 19 Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel, 11 border guards, 7 navy representatives, 2 National Guard members and 3 Territorial Defence Forces soldiers.
  • On 10 June 2025, a group of wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian defenders, whose exchange was agreed upon in Istanbul, returned home. One of the freed soldiers celebrated their birthday that day.
  • On 9 June 2025, the first group of prisoners of war under the age of 25 was also repatriated.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisoners
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
prisoners
Ukrainian soldier released from Russian captivity on his birthday – video
Ukrainian intelligence spokesman outlines key gain of POW exchange with Russia – videos
Second round of prisoner swap: Ukraine brings back severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners from Russian captivity – videos, photos
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: