G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg

The G7 countries will not try to reach a consensus on a joint communiqué at the leaders' summit in Canada next week to avoid a potential conflict with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sources told Bloomberg that instead of a single document, G7 leaders are likely to issue separate joint statements on various topics.

Advertisement:

The sources add that this approach is aimed at easing tensions with Trump, which is what Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who will host the summit, is trying to achieve.

Carney reportedly wants to avoid a repeat of an occasion in 2018, when Trump withdrew his signature from the joint communiqué a few hours after it was signed because he was irritated by comments made to journalists by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The agency notes that the final communiqué, although not legally binding, is intended to demonstrate the unity of the meeting participants on global issues.

For example, the communiqué following last year’s summit spanned 36 pages and included commitments to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, combat climate change and promote gender equality.

However, the agency notes that Trump has "upended US policy" by refusing to support Ukraine, cancelling climate initiatives and rejecting gender equality efforts.

Background:

The G7 leaders’ summit is scheduled for 15-17 June. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously confirmed that he has been invited to attend.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ukrainian President is hoping to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!