All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 12 June 2025, 13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The G7 countries will not try to reach a consensus on a joint communiqué at the leaders' summit in Canada next week to avoid a potential conflict with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sources told Bloomberg that instead of a single document, G7 leaders are likely to issue separate joint statements on various topics.

Advertisement:

The sources add that this approach is aimed at easing tensions with Trump, which is what Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who will host the summit, is trying to achieve.

Carney reportedly wants to avoid a repeat of an occasion in 2018, when Trump withdrew his signature from the joint communiqué a few hours after it was signed because he was irritated by comments made to journalists by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The agency notes that the final communiqué, although not legally binding, is intended to demonstrate the unity of the meeting participants on global issues.

For example, the communiqué following last year’s summit spanned 36 pages and included commitments to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, combat climate change and promote gender equality.

However, the agency notes that Trump has "upended US policy" by refusing to support Ukraine, cancelling climate initiatives and rejecting gender equality efforts.

Background:

  • The G7 leaders’ summit is scheduled for 15-17 June. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously confirmed that he has been invited to attend.
  • Meanwhile, the Office of the Ukrainian President is hoping to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

G7TrumpCanada
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
G7
White House prepares Trump's G7 meetings as Zelenskyy joins summit
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit
G7 on Russian assets: They'll remain frozen until Moscow ends war and compensates Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: