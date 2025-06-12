All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump

Iryna Kutielieva, Olga KatsimonThursday, 12 June 2025, 15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

US President’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has said he tried to explain to Donald Trump the importance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts to achieve peace.

Source: Keith Kellogg during a speech at the German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg said he told Trump that "we haven’t had an American president since Abraham Lincoln that's had to do what President Zelenskyy is done".

Advertisement:

Quote: "President Zelenskyy is fighting a war of national survival on his own soil, and that’s what Abraham Lincoln did. He fought on his own soil for national survival, for national sovereignty. And when you see that, you have to appreciate the issues that they are facing right now on the ground."

More details: Kellogg added that Americans sometimes fail to see this because they "don’t put themselves in their [the Ukrainians’] shoes" and do not understand how "to work the way out of this".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russia is simply lying to Trump
Zelenskyy considers Serbian president's visit important, as he witnessed war firsthand
Zelenskyy: Putin exploits peace talks to avoid sanctions
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: