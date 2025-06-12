US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump

US President’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has said he tried to explain to Donald Trump the importance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts to achieve peace.

Source: Keith Kellogg during a speech at the German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg said he told Trump that "we haven’t had an American president since Abraham Lincoln that's had to do what President Zelenskyy is done".

Quote: "President Zelenskyy is fighting a war of national survival on his own soil, and that’s what Abraham Lincoln did. He fought on his own soil for national survival, for national sovereignty. And when you see that, you have to appreciate the issues that they are facing right now on the ground."

More details: Kellogg added that Americans sometimes fail to see this because they "don’t put themselves in their [the Ukrainians’] shoes" and do not understand how "to work the way out of this".

Background:

Earlier, Kellogg said the US considered Russia’s concerns about NATO expansion legitimate and was open to discussing them.

He also advised Ukraine not to reject negotiations with Russia.

