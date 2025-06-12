All Sections
Zelenskyy to ask Trump about introducing new sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 12 June 2025, 17:38
Trump and Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to speak with his American counterpart Donald Trump at the G7 summit and hopes to clarify how close the United States is to introducing new sanctions against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy’s statement, as quoted by Ukrinform news agency and reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the final decision on new sanctions against Russia rests with Trump.

"I hope that even if no decision [on sanctions – ed.] has been made by that time, I will at least manage to understand how close we are to such a decision," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of coordination with European Union countries and aligning similar positions on sanctions packages, describing this as a step forward.

Background:

  • The G7 leaders' summit will take place from 15 to 17 June. Zelenskyy earlier confirmed that he had received an invitation to attend the summit.
  • Meanwhile, the Office of the President of Ukraine is working to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

