All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One person killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 12 June 2025, 21:49
One person killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian combat trainer jet. Photo: Russian media outlet

Russian forces attacked the Huliaipole hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 12 June, killing one person and injuring three others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov said these were only the early reports on the aftermath of the attack.

Advertisement:

He reported that a 60-year-old man had been killed, while two men aged 65 and 62 and a 58-year-old woman had been taken to hospital. The strike destroyed houses, with a fire breaking out in one of them.

Quote: "The Russians conducted at least four airstrikes on Novohryhorivka."

Background: On the morning of 12 June, it was reported that Russian troops had conducted 498 strikes on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, injuring two people in the village of Malokaterynivka.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warcasualtiesattackZaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement:
EU to appoint special envoy for Ukrainians – Politico
Trump's envoy Kellogg outlines plan to halt war and reintegrate Russia into "League of Proper Nations"
Montenegro to join EU military training mission for Ukrainian troops
Ukraine's foreign minister reacts to congratulations by some countries on Russia Day
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces gradually pushing Russians back in Sumy Oblast
Child injured among other 5 civilians in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Trump's envoy Kellogg outlines plan to halt war and reintegrate Russia into "League of Proper Nations"
RECENT NEWS
21:49
One person killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
20:59
Putin announces creation of unmanned systems forces in Russia
20:29
EU to appoint special envoy for Ukrainians – Politico
20:20
German defence minister pledges to increase military aid to Ukraine by €1.9 billion
20:19
Ukraine's POW authority urges Russia not to delay agreed prisoner swaps
19:48
"Home!": Ukraine releases videos from latest prisoner swap
19:08
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces gradually pushing Russians back in Sumy Oblast
18:38
Child injured among other 5 civilians in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
18:32
EXPLAINERWhy did Serbia's pro-Russian president decide to visit Ukraine?
18:14
European Council to discuss ending war and path of Ukraine and Moldova to EU on 26–27 June 
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: