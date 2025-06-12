One person killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces attacked the Huliaipole hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 12 June, killing one person and injuring three others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov said these were only the early reports on the aftermath of the attack.

He reported that a 60-year-old man had been killed, while two men aged 65 and 62 and a 58-year-old woman had been taken to hospital. The strike destroyed houses, with a fire breaking out in one of them.

Quote: "The Russians conducted at least four airstrikes on Novohryhorivka."

Background: On the morning of 12 June, it was reported that Russian troops had conducted 498 strikes on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, injuring two people in the village of Malokaterynivka.

