Russia loses 1,220 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldiers deploying drones. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded, 42 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,001,560 (+1,220) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,934 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 22,791 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,105 (+42) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,416 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,184 (+0) air defence systems;

416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

337 (+0) helicopters;

40,507 (+72) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,337 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

51,821 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,914 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!