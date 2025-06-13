All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,220 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 13 June 2025, 07:48
Russia loses 1,220 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldiers deploying drones. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded, 42 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,001,560 (+1,220) military personnel;
  • 10,934 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,791 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,105 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,416 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,184 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 40,507 (+72) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,337 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 51,821 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,914 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in serious accident in France: 4 dead, 45 injured
Ukrainian official explains EU's plans for Ukrainians after temporary protection ends in 2027
EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027
All News
Russia
Putin announces creation of unmanned systems forces in Russia
Trump's envoy Kellogg discusses plan to stop war and reintegrate Russia into "League of Proper Nations"
G7 may lower Russian oil price cap from US$60 to US$45 per barrel – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
21:35
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
21:17
Ukrainian bus crash: France updates data on casualties
20:53
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
20:53
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as "violating UN Charter"
20:24
Israel strikes Iran near Fordow nuclear facility
20:04
New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
19:57
Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video
19:13
UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea
19:01
Ukraine risks missing out on up to €1.5bn from EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: