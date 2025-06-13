Russia loses 1,220 soldiers over past day
Friday, 13 June 2025, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded, 42 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,001,560 (+1,220) military personnel;
- 10,934 (+1) tanks;
- 22,791 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,105 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,416 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,184 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 40,507 (+72) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,337 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 51,821 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,914 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
