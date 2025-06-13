Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 55 UAVs: 43 targets downed, 9 strikes occurred

Targets that were downed by Ukrainian air defence overnight. Stock photo: Air Force

Since the evening of 12 June, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones; 43 targets were destroyed, but there were nine strikes.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence has downed 43 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and other types of drones in the north, east and south of the country. Twenty-eight were shot down by firepower, and 15 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the Russians attacked Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Strikes were recorded in nine locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!