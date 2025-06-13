Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on events in Middle East: Iran is source of problems not only in their region

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Iran plays a destructive role both in the Middle East and beyond, in particular, by supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine is anxiously following the events in the Middle East in connection with Israel's strikes on targets in Iran last night.

Aware of the risks of further destabilisation of the entire region, we state that the continuation of hostilities may negatively affect international security and global financial stability, especially in the oil markets.

It is important to avoid further destabilisation of the region and to prevent civilian casualties."

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the continuation of hostilities could have negative consequences for global stability. The ministry also recalled that Iran continues to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, in particular by supplying weapons used to attack the Ukrainian population.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Iran "is the source of many problems in the Middle East and beyond".

"We are convinced that the restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East will be in the interests of the region and the entire international community. Security in Europe and the Middle East are directly linked. In this context, we call on the international community to take joint and decisive action to overcome current security threats and coordinate the deterrence of a group of aggressive regimes – Russia, Iran, and North Korea," the statement reads.

Amid the deteriorating situation, the Foreign Ministry called on Ukrainians to refrain from travelling to the countries of the region – in particular, Israel, Iran, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria – until the situation stabilises.

Citizens staying in these countries are advised to observe security measures, closely follow local authorities' messages, and always carry identification documents.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and targeting military facilities.

It was also reported that Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had been killed in the strikes.

Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement.

Iranian media reported that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri and six nuclear scientists were killed in an Israeli attack.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had known in advance about Israel's plans to strike Iran and said that the US was ready to defend its forces in the region and help Israel in case of retaliation.

