Iryna BalachukFriday, 13 June 2025, 07:24
Iran says Israel and US will pay dearly for attack
Abolfazl Shekarchi. Photo: IRNA

Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi has stated that Tehran would respond to Israel’s strikes, noting that the US would also "pay dearly" despite Washington’s claims of non-involvement.

Source: CNN; Iranian state media outlet IRNA

Quote from Shekarchi: "The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely retaliate, and the enemy will pay a heavy price."

Details: Shekarchi added that both Israel and the US would "pay dearly".

"[They] will be dealt a harsh blow," he promised.

Shekarchi said that residential areas had been affected by the Israeli strikes and the armed forces were in full combat readiness.

IRNA also reported that eyewitnesses and reporters from Iranian state television had seen the bodies of women and children among the victims.

Background:

  • On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and targeting military facilities.
  • It was also reported that Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had been killed in the strikes.

