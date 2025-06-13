All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Air Force releases footage showing precision strike on Russian facilities

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 13 June 2025, 15:07
Ukrainian Air Force releases footage showing precision strike on Russian facilities
The Russian command post being struck. Photo: Screenshot

The Air Force of Ukraine has posted a video showing a MiG-29 fighter jet using guided bombs to deliver a high-precision strike on a command post of Russian UAV operators.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on social media

Details: The strike on the Russian facility was carried out on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Advertisement:

The second bomb destroyed a Russian ammunition and fuel depot.

The date of the effective strike has not been disclosed.

Quote: "We thank our partners for their high-precision and effective ‘arguments’!"

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcewar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in serious accident in France: 4 dead, 45 injured
Ukrainian official explains EU's plans for Ukrainians after temporary protection ends in 2027
EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 55 UAVs: 43 targets downed, 9 strikes occurred
Russia attacks Ukraine with 63 drones overnight: 7 locations hit and fallen debris recorded
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 drones: 49 targets down
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
21:35
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
21:17
Ukrainian bus crash: France updates data on casualties
20:53
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
20:53
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as "violating UN Charter"
20:24
Israel strikes Iran near Fordow nuclear facility
20:04
New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
19:57
Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video
19:13
UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea
19:01
Ukraine risks missing out on up to €1.5bn from EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: