Ukrainian Air Force releases footage showing precision strike on Russian facilities
Friday, 13 June 2025, 15:07
The Air Force of Ukraine has posted a video showing a MiG-29 fighter jet using guided bombs to deliver a high-precision strike on a command post of Russian UAV operators.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on social media
Details: The strike on the Russian facility was carried out on the Zaporizhzhia front.
Advertisement:
The second bomb destroyed a Russian ammunition and fuel depot.
The date of the effective strike has not been disclosed.
Quote: "We thank our partners for their high-precision and effective ‘arguments’!"
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!