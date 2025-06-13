Ukrainian Air Force releases footage showing precision strike on Russian facilities

The Russian command post being struck. Photo: Screenshot

The Air Force of Ukraine has posted a video showing a MiG-29 fighter jet using guided bombs to deliver a high-precision strike on a command post of Russian UAV operators.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on social media

Details: The strike on the Russian facility was carried out on the Zaporizhzhia front.

The second bomb destroyed a Russian ammunition and fuel depot.

The date of the effective strike has not been disclosed.

Quote: "We thank our partners for their high-precision and effective ‘arguments’!"

