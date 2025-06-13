UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command has reported that British fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft that violated the airspace over the Baltic Sea on the morning of 13 June.

Source: a statement by the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Il-20 entered the airspace over the Baltic Sea at around 10:50 on 13 June and was intercepted by two UK fighter jets stationed in Poland.

Advertisement:

"This is yet another case of provocative testing of NATO countries’ readiness systems," the statement said.

The Polish Armed Forces added that the appropriate NATO command has been informed of the incident.

Background:

On 10 June, Finland’s Ministry of Defence reported a suspected violation of its airspace by a Russian aircraft.

On 9 June, two Russian reconnaissance aircraft were intercepted by British fighter jets stationed in Poland.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!