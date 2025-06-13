All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 13 June 2025, 19:13
UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea
Fighter jets. Photo: Getty Images

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command has reported that British fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft that violated the airspace over the Baltic Sea on the morning of 13 June.

Source: a statement by the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Il-20 entered the airspace over the Baltic Sea at around 10:50 on 13 June and was intercepted by two UK fighter jets stationed in Poland.

Advertisement:

"This is yet another case of provocative testing of NATO countries’ readiness systems," the statement said.

The Polish Armed Forces added that the appropriate NATO command has been informed of the incident.

Background:

  • On 10 June, Finland’s Ministry of Defence reported a suspected violation of its airspace by a Russian aircraft.
  • On 9 June, two Russian reconnaissance aircraft were intercepted by British fighter jets stationed in Poland.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

fighter jetsUKRussiaBaltic States
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in serious accident in France: 4 dead, 45 injured
Ukrainian official explains EU's plans for Ukrainians after temporary protection ends in 2027
EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027
All News
fighter jets
Russian reconnaissance aircraft flies over Baltic Sea, German jets scrambled
This should be taken as normal – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson about losses and effectiveness of F-16 jets
Netherlands has sent last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
21:35
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
21:17
Ukrainian bus crash: France updates data on casualties
20:53
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
20:53
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as "violating UN Charter"
20:24
Israel strikes Iran near Fordow nuclear facility
20:04
New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
19:57
Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video
19:13
UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea
19:01
Ukraine risks missing out on up to €1.5bn from EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: