All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 13 June 2025, 22:43
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
The site of the crash. Photo: social media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the evening of 13 June that three of the four people who died in a bus crash in France earlier that day were Ukrainian citizens.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Horrible news of a tragic bus accident which resulted in many Ukrainian victims, including children. They were returning from an academic exchange with a French lycée in Brittany. On the way to Paris, the bus lost control and veered off the road.

Advertisement:

As of now, four adults have died, three of whom were Ukrainian citizens. Two more people are in a critical condition, and French doctors are fighting to save their lives. The rest of the children sustained light to moderate injuries, and all are receiving the necessary medical assistance."

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry had immediately dispatched a team of diplomats and consuls to the site of the incident, led by the Ukrainian ambassador to France.

They are assisting Ukrainians and maintaining contact with the families of the injured.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the French authorities for the extensive involvement of emergency services.

Quote: "More than 50 emergency teams were deployed to rush our children to hospitals and are continuing to help our people. 

This is a true demonstration of French solidarity with us. I know that the Office of President Emmanuel Macron remains engaged and continues to monitor the situation closely. The emergency response centre of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities have also been mobilised.

My condolences to all the victims’ families. We all pray that lives will be saved and that the injured children will recover quickly."

Background:

  • The bus carrying adults and teenagers from Ukraine overturned into a ditch on the A81 motorway near the town of Degré at 11:58 on 13 June.
  • Three women and one man were killed. In addition to the four fatalities, nine people sustained serious injuries and another 18 suffered minor injuries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyFrance
Advertisement:
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,200 citizens from Russia
All News
Zelenskyy
Orbán: If Zelenskyy wants something from us, he should come and ask "with due modesty"
Zelenskyy replaces head of Ukraine's NATO Mission
Zelenskyy signs laws exempting fibre optics for drones from duties and VAT
RECENT NEWS
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
19:30
US explains why it moved counter-drone systems from Ukraine to Middle East
19:08
Russia says Putin briefed Trump on implementation of Istanbul agreements
18:45
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
18:29
Ukraine has not yet received Patriot air defence system from Israel – Zelenskyy
17:50
Four injured in Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, 20 high-rise buildings damaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: