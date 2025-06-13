Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the evening of 13 June that three of the four people who died in a bus crash in France earlier that day were Ukrainian citizens.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Horrible news of a tragic bus accident which resulted in many Ukrainian victims, including children. They were returning from an academic exchange with a French lycée in Brittany. On the way to Paris, the bus lost control and veered off the road.

As of now, four adults have died, three of whom were Ukrainian citizens. Two more people are in a critical condition, and French doctors are fighting to save their lives. The rest of the children sustained light to moderate injuries, and all are receiving the necessary medical assistance."

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry had immediately dispatched a team of diplomats and consuls to the site of the incident, led by the Ukrainian ambassador to France.

They are assisting Ukrainians and maintaining contact with the families of the injured.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the French authorities for the extensive involvement of emergency services.

Quote: "More than 50 emergency teams were deployed to rush our children to hospitals and are continuing to help our people.

This is a true demonstration of French solidarity with us. I know that the Office of President Emmanuel Macron remains engaged and continues to monitor the situation closely. The emergency response centre of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities have also been mobilised.

My condolences to all the victims’ families. We all pray that lives will be saved and that the injured children will recover quickly."

Background:

The bus carrying adults and teenagers from Ukraine overturned into a ditch on the A81 motorway near the town of Degré at 11:58 on 13 June.

Three women and one man were killed. In addition to the four fatalities, nine people sustained serious injuries and another 18 suffered minor injuries.

