Eleven-year-old killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

An 11-year-old boy has died in hospital as a result of injuries suffered in a Russian drone attack.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An 11-year-old boy who sustained severe injuries on 11 June as a result of an enemy drone attack on Bilozerka has died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the very end, but could not save him."

Details: The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Bilozerka at approximately 21:00 on 13 June.

A 58-year-old man suffered a blast injury and concussion and was hospitalised.

