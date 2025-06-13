All Sections
Eleven-year-old killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 13 June 2025, 23:36

An 11-year-old boy has died in hospital as a result of injuries suffered in a Russian drone attack.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "An 11-year-old boy who sustained severe injuries on 11 June as a result of an enemy drone attack on Bilozerka has died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the very end, but could not save him."

Details: The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Bilozerka at approximately 21:00 on 13 June.

A 58-year-old man suffered a blast injury and concussion and was hospitalised.

