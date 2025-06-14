Russia destroys 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhzhia – photo

A warehouse containing at least a hundred tonnes of humanitarian aid has been destroyed due to a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The city had reportedly received five lorries loaded with humanitarian aid.

Advertisement:

The scenes of the strikes were the places where this aid was provided to internally displaced persons and residents of frontline areas.

Radio Liberty’s post specified that all 100 tonnes of aid had been burned. The damage is estimated at US$3 million.

Screenshot

Background: On the night of 13-14 June, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with 14 Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Two law enforcement officers were injured and civilian infrastructure and cars damaged in the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!