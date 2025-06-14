All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia destroys 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhzhia – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 09:25
Russia destroys 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhzhia – photo
Screenshot

A warehouse containing at least a hundred tonnes of humanitarian aid has been destroyed due to a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The city had reportedly received five lorries loaded with humanitarian aid.

Advertisement:

The scenes of the strikes were the places where this aid was provided to internally displaced persons and residents of frontline areas.

Radio Liberty’s post specified that all 100 tonnes of aid had been burned. The damage is estimated at US$3 million.

 
Screenshot

Background: On the night of 13-14 June, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with 14 Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Two law enforcement officers were injured and civilian infrastructure and cars damaged in the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhiaattackhumanitarian aidaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians launch 14 Shahed drones on Zaporizhzhia, injuring two police officers – photos
Russians hit Zaporizhzhia's residential area with guided bombs, injuring people and destroying houses – photo
219/ Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, injuring man
RECENT NEWS
09:11
Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
08:27
Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
07:35
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
05:12
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
04:29
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: