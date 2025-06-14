Russian FSB asset planned to carry out terrorist attack at Odesa playground – Ukraine's Security Service

The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has foiled a terrorist attack in Odesa by detaining an asset of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) who had been planning to blow up a Ukrainian soldier.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The special operation resulted in the detention of a Russian asset who had been tasked with blowing up an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The investigators established that the order from the Russian Federation was to have been carried out by a 31-year-old resident of Odesa Oblast who had been recruited through Telegram channels.

The SSU explained that the asset was initially given a so-called "trial" task – setting fire to a military vehicle. Having completed it, he was ordered to arrange an assassination.

The case file shows that the Russians told him about a hiding place containing components for explosives, which were to be planted at the officer's place of residence, in a playground in one of Odesa's residential districts. The Russian secret services planned to activate the improvised explosive device remotely using a mobile phone with which the explosives were equipped.

SSU operatives detained the perpetrator in the act of planting the explosive device at the site of the planned terrorist attack.

The detainee was served with a notice of suspicion on the following grounds: completing an attempted act of terrorism by prior conspiracy; deliberate destruction of property by arson by prior conspiracy; and obstruction of the lawful activity of the Armed Forces during a special period, committed by prior conspiracy.

He was remanded in custody without bail.

