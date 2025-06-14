All Sections
Zelenskyy slams Putin's "peace" ultimatum and Russian Church claims

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 15:56
Vladimir Putin. Photo: TASS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Russia’s so-called peace proposal as a deliberately deal-breaking ultimatum and expressed scepticism about the Kremlin propaganda’s claims about the Russian Church in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s interview with US television channel Newsmax

Quote: "How can we talk about protecting Russian-speaking people when the Russians have killed mostly in the east of Ukraine – where the majority of Russian-speaking Ukrainians lived?

And how can they raise the issue of the Russian Church? Faith is a matter of personal choice. It’s freedom. Yet Putin stands under the church bell and dictates how one should cross oneself.

A person can choose to attend a church, mosque, synagogue, or elsewhere. It’s the people’s choice. And he demands respect for the Russian Church. On what grounds? This isn’t even a state matter – it’s a church matter."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Russia’s "peace proposal" aligns with neither Ukraine’s Constitution, nor its laws, nor international law, nor the will of Ukrainians.

Quote: "What Russia offers is not a peace plan – it’s an ultimatum crafted to ensure Ukraine could never comply.

Let’s be honest: Russia is the aggressor. They invaded us. So, this is a compromise where we’re expected to negotiate with killers and agree to something.

Ukraine has shown it’s ready to do anything for peace – everything except surrender. Honestly, what is a ceasefire if not just a pause in fighting? Why should there be conditions for a ceasefire?"

ZelenskyyPutinUkrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchatenegotiations
