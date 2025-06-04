Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, updated its data on the night of 3-4 June and reported that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Andriivka and Vodolahy."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, DeepState added that the Russians had advanced near Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast and near Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.

Demchenko explained that Russian assault groups, often using all-terrain vehicles or motorcycles, are attempting to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory, waiting for reinforcements and then attacking Ukrainian positions.

On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.

On the night of 2-3 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – is being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!