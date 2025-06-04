Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 00:28
DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, updated its data on the night of 3-4 June and reported that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Andriivka and Vodolahy."
Details: In addition, DeepState added that the Russians had advanced near Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast and near Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Background:
- On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.
- Demchenko explained that Russian assault groups, often using all-terrain vehicles or motorcycles, are attempting to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory, waiting for reinforcements and then attacking Ukrainian positions.
- On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.
- On the night of 2-3 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – is being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.
