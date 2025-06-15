All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 June 2025, 08:27
Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 13 June. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces killed one civilian in Kherson Oblast on 14 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Due to Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and another injured.

Advertisement:

Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in several settlements of the oblast. An apartment building and 10 houses were damaged. The Russians also destroyed a mobile phone tower, gas pipelines, outbuildings and vehicles.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were injured in the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

No casualties among civilians were reported over the past day in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Casualtieswaroccupation
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation
Five Ukrainians, including three children, killed in Iran's attack on Israel, Kyiv reports
Journalist executed in Saudi Arabia after seven years in prison
Trump "open" to Putin mediating between Israel and Iran
Ukrainian actor Yurii Felipenko killed in action
Ukraine shoots down 2 Kinzhal missiles as Russia launches nearly 200 missiles and drones overnight
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,200 citizens from Russia
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
07:53
Russian attack damages homes in Cherkasy Oblast, leaving part of village without power
07:28
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers over past day
06:42
Putin tries to divert attention from war in Ukraine – ISW
04:26
Industrial facility on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack
01:46
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast injures one person and damages buildings
00:28
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
22:44
Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Kremenchuk energy facility is spit in face of peace efforts
21:52
Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation
20:33
Russian forces attack Kupiansk: three women injured
20:32
UK intelligence: North Korean forces have suffered over 6,000 casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: