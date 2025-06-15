Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 13 June. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces killed one civilian in Kherson Oblast on 14 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Due to Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and another injured.

Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in several settlements of the oblast. An apartment building and 10 houses were damaged. The Russians also destroyed a mobile phone tower, gas pipelines, outbuildings and vehicles.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were injured in the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

No casualties among civilians were reported over the past day in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

