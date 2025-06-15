Israel Defence Forces: 50 fighter jets struck Iranian nuclear facilities in Tehran overnight

Israeli Air Force fighter jets operated over Tehran overnight, targeting infrastructure and facilities linked to Iran's nuclear project, under the command of the Intelligence Directorate.

Source: Israel Defence Forces

Details: The strike reportedly targeted more than 80 sites, including the headquarters of Iran’s Ministry of Defence, the command centre of the nuclear project (SPND) and other locations where Iran was concealing its nuclear archive.

Advertisement:

Israel Defence Forces reported that more than 170 targets and over 720 components of military infrastructure had been hit over the course of less than three days.

Quote: "The IDF continues to intensify the blow to the Iranian nuclear threat, targeting its heart and depriving it of critical capabilities and components for weapon production."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!