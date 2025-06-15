Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has claimed that he is aware of a so-called "von der Leyen-Zelenskyy plan", which he says would "destroy the economies of Central European countries and deal a blow to the European economy as a whole".

Source: Szijjártó on pro-government Hungarian radio, as reported by European Pravda, citing Budapest-aligned news agency MTI

Details: The broadcast featuring Szijjártó focused, among other topics, on the next package of European Union sanctions against Russia and the proposed ban on purchasing Russian energy resources.

The minister claimed that the EU leadership wants to "force" the Hungarian people to bear the cost of further support for Ukraine and thanked Slovakia for publicly backing Budapest’s position.

"The von der Leyen-Zelenskyy plan poses extremely serious challenges and threats to the energy sector not only in Hungary but also in Slovakia," he said.

The remainder of the broadcast was devoted to Szijjártó's accusations of a "brutal violation" by the European Union and his pledge to wage a "tough battle" to prevent Hungarian consumers from facing higher energy costs.

Szijjártó’s remarks align with Hungary’s official rhetoric towards Ukraine, which it accuses of showing insufficient gratitude and alleged hypocrisy, particularly in light of the recent controversy over the expulsion of spies.

