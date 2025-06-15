All Sections
Future exchanges of bodies with Russia will be conducted by road, not rail, Ukraine's Security Service says

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 June 2025, 15:51
ICRC personnel. Photo: SSU

The latest stage of the body repatriation process, conducted using rail transport, was completed on 15 June. All future stages will be carried out using road vehicles.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The SSU said the change was dictated by the arrangements made in Istanbul. No further details have been disclosed.

The previous use of rail transport had made it possible to recover the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders more swiftly.

Future stages of repatriation will be carried out using road vehicles.

The SSU also stated that representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had taken part in the latest repatriation efforts.

Quote: "They [the ICRC – ed.] praised the organisation of the repatriation of fallen Ukrainian defenders. They said the process was conducted at the highest level, in accordance with all established international practices and with due honour to the fallen soldiers."

Background: 

  • On Sunday 15 June, the repatriation process continued under the terms agreed in Istanbul, with another 1,200 bodies returned to Ukraine. 
  • On 14 June, 1,200 bodies were brought back to Ukraine.

