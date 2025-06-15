Slovak president announces visit to Ukraine

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has said he is planning a visit to Kyiv and hopes the trip will be constructive.

Source: Pellegrini in an interview with STVR, a Slovak public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pellegrini said that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the preparations for the visit during a meeting at the summit in Vilnius last week.

Quote: "I asked the Ukrainian side to consider giving the visit some substance, so it wouldn’t be merely a courtesy call. The idea is to find something meaningful for both sides and send a positive signal."

More details: The Slovak president also positively assessed Ukraine’s prospects for development after the war ends.

Quote: "Slovakia stands to benefit, as a country bordering Ukraine, which borders the European Union, and this can truly become a major boost for reducing regional disparities in Slovakia."

Background:

Pellegrini first mentioned the possibility of a visit to Ukraine in December 2024. However, he cancelled those plans the following month, citing Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas.

Prior to this, Pellegrini attracted attention by claiming that Ukraine would have to make territorial concessions to achieve peace.

