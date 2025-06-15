All Sections
Slovak president announces visit to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Olga KatsimonSunday, 15 June 2025, 16:18
Slovak president announces visit to Ukraine
Peter Pellegrini. Photo: X (Twitter)

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has said he is planning a visit to Kyiv and hopes the trip will be constructive.

Source: Pellegrini in an interview with STVR, a Slovak public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pellegrini said that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the preparations for the visit during a meeting at the summit in Vilnius last week.

Quote: "I asked the Ukrainian side to consider giving the visit some substance, so it wouldn’t be merely a courtesy call. The idea is to find something meaningful for both sides and send a positive signal."

More details: The Slovak president also positively assessed Ukraine’s prospects for development after the war ends.

Quote: "Slovakia stands to benefit, as a country bordering Ukraine, which borders the European Union, and this can truly become a major boost for reducing regional disparities in Slovakia."

Background: 

  • Pellegrini first mentioned the possibility of a visit to Ukraine in December 2024. However, he cancelled those plans the following month, citing Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas.
  • Prior to this, Pellegrini attracted attention by claiming that Ukraine would have to make territorial concessions to achieve peace.

