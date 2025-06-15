All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on drone production facility in Yelabuga, Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 June 2025, 19:47
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on drone production facility in Yelabuga, Russia
Smoke rising after the Ukrainian strike on Yelabuga. Photo: Screenshot from social media

Ukraine’s General Staff has confirmed a strike on facilities producing Russian attack UAVs in the city of Yelabuga in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 15 June, Units from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other defence forces components, struck a key facility belonging to the Russian aggressor’s military-industrial complex as part of efforts to reduce the enemy’s capacity to manufacture attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

Advertisement:

The target was a UAV production facility in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. The Russian occupiers use this defence industry facility to manufacture, test and launch attack drones against Ukrainian territory, in particular against energy and civilian infrastructure."

Details: The General Staff confirmed that the strike had successfully reached the target area. Information on the results is being gathered.

Background: Earlier on Sunday 15 June, Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the Yelabuga district, where Russia had established attack UAV production.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffdronesRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
General Staff
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
Over 200 combat engagements on front line in past 24 hours, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: