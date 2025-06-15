Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on drone production facility in Yelabuga, Russia

Smoke rising after the Ukrainian strike on Yelabuga. Photo: Screenshot from social media

Ukraine’s General Staff has confirmed a strike on facilities producing Russian attack UAVs in the city of Yelabuga in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 15 June, Units from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other defence forces components, struck a key facility belonging to the Russian aggressor’s military-industrial complex as part of efforts to reduce the enemy’s capacity to manufacture attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

The target was a UAV production facility in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. The Russian occupiers use this defence industry facility to manufacture, test and launch attack drones against Ukrainian territory, in particular against energy and civilian infrastructure."

Details: The General Staff confirmed that the strike had successfully reached the target area. Information on the results is being gathered.

Background: Earlier on Sunday 15 June, Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the Yelabuga district, where Russia had established attack UAV production.

