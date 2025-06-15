Drone attack reported on Shahed UAV production site in Russia's Tatarstan – video

Smoke rising after the reported attack on Yelabuga. Photo: social media

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, has reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the Yelabuga district, where Russia has set up a production facility for Shahed-type loitering munitions.

Source: Minnikhanov on Telegram; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet; social media

Details: Minnikhanov claimed that efforts to destroy Ukrainian drones caused debris to fall on a checkpoint building at a car factory in the Yelabuga district, sparking a fire that has since been extinguished.

He said one worker was killed and 13 were injured.

Meduza reports that social media users have posted a video showing a fire in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan. The footage indicates the fire occurred near the Aurus and Sollers car factory buildings.

Astra notes that employees in local chat groups reported an evacuation from the Alabuga zone. One of the videos, reportedly filmed in Yelabuga, shows thick smoke rising from a car park.

Yelabuga is home to a Russian military plant for manufacturing Shahed-type attack drones, built in 2023 in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone.

Background:

The Alabuga zone has come under drone attacks repeatedly since April 2024.

The most recent attack before this one occurred in April.

On the night of 9-10 June, Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone attack, with explosions heard in Nizhnekamsk and Yelabuga, where Shahed drones are assembled.



