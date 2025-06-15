All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drone attack reported on Shahed UAV production site in Russia's Tatarstan – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 June 2025, 16:20
Drone attack reported on Shahed UAV production site in Russia's Tatarstan – video
Smoke rising after the reported attack on Yelabuga. Photo: social media

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, has reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the Yelabuga district, where Russia has set up a production facility for Shahed-type loitering munitions.

Source: Minnikhanov on Telegram; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet; social media

Details: Minnikhanov claimed that efforts to destroy Ukrainian drones caused debris to fall on a checkpoint building at a car factory in the Yelabuga district, sparking a fire that has since been extinguished.

Advertisement:

He said one worker was killed and 13 were injured.

Meduza reports that social media users have posted a video showing a fire in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan. The footage indicates the fire occurred near the Aurus and Sollers car factory buildings.

Astra notes that employees in local chat groups reported an evacuation from the Alabuga zone. One of the videos, reportedly filmed in Yelabuga, shows thick smoke rising from a car park.

Yelabuga is home to a Russian military plant for manufacturing Shahed-type attack drones, built in 2023 in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone.

Background: 

  • The Alabuga zone has come under drone attacks repeatedly since April 2024. 
  • The most recent attack before this one occurred in April. 
  • On the night of 9-10 June, Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone attack, with explosions heard in Nizhnekamsk and Yelabuga, where Shahed drones are assembled.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation
Five Ukrainians, including three children, killed in Iran's attack on Israel, Kyiv reports
Journalist executed in Saudi Arabia after seven years in prison
Trump "open" to Putin mediating between Israel and Iran
Ukrainian actor Yurii Felipenko killed in action
Ukraine shoots down 2 Kinzhal missiles as Russia launches nearly 200 missiles and drones overnight
All News
Russia
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence cuts power to Russian defence industry facilities in Kaliningrad – source
Ukraine shoots down 2 Kinzhal missiles as Russia launches nearly 200 missiles and drones overnight
Users spot Russian flag elements in Pentagon's Flag Day post
RECENT NEWS
07:53
Russian attack damages homes in Cherkasy Oblast, leaving part of village without power
07:28
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers over past day
06:42
Putin tries to divert attention from war in Ukraine – ISW
04:26
Industrial facility on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack
01:46
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast injures one person and damages buildings
00:28
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
22:44
Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Kremenchuk energy facility is spit in face of peace efforts
21:52
Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation
20:33
Russian forces attack Kupiansk: three women injured
20:32
UK intelligence: North Korean forces have suffered over 6,000 casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: