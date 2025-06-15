All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK intelligence: North Korean forces have suffered over 6,000 casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Olga KatsimonSunday, 15 June 2025, 20:32
UK intelligence: North Korean forces have suffered over 6,000 casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Former Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: Getty Images

Around half of the North Korean troops deployed to Russia's Kursk Oblast are believed to have been killed, wounded or listed as missing in action.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 15 June on X (Twitter)

Details: According to UK intelligence, losses of North Korean troops exceed 6,000 personnel.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The total casualties amount to more than half of the approximately 11,000 DPRK troops initially deployed to the Kursk region."

More details: UK intelligence believes these heavy losses are likely the result of large, highly attritional infantry assaults.

The update also notes that on 4 June 2025, Russian Security Council Secretary and former defence minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea for the second time in three months to meet with the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

UK Defence Intelligence believes Shoigu is likely the Kremlin’s lead negotiator for securing military support from Pyongyang for the war against Ukraine.

UK intelligence noted that as of mid-June, North Korean operations remain limited to the operational zone in Kursk Oblast. Any expansion beyond Russian territory, particularly into internationally recognised Ukrainian territory, would almost certainly require agreement from both Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Background:

  • In April, a South Korean MP cited intelligence reports indicating that around 600 North Korean troops had been killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine, particularly in combat operations in Kursk Oblast.
  • In January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited different figures, saying that North Korean losses at the time amounted to roughly 4,000 troops killed and wounded.
  • On 25 April, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that more than 4,500 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded since the start of the Kursk operation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaRusso-Ukrainian warUK
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
North Korea
Kim Jong Un confirms North Korea's continued support for Russia in war against Ukraine – DW
North Korea supplied Russia with 9 million shells and 100 ballistic missiles – international report, photos
North Korean soldiers were not part of latest large prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: